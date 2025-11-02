The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to face the Buffalo Bills today (Nov. 2), and fans are curious if Taylor Swift will be in attendance.

Swift, who is engaged to Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce, has attended several games this season. While she has been dodging broadcast cameras all season, fans were able to get glimpses of her when she was present for the September 14th game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28th game against the Baltimore Ravens, October 12th game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 and the most recent game Swift attended was the Washington Commanders game on Oct. 27.

What all of the previously mentioned games have in common is that they took place on the Chiefs' turf at Arrowhead Stadium. Last season, she did not attend any away games except for when the Chiefs faced the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl 59 which took place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

Why does Taylor Swift not attend away games?

In the beginning of Swift and Kelce's relationship which began in 2023, the singer would be in attendance at away games. However, beginning in the 2024-2025 NFL season “The Fate of Ophelia” has remained close to home in regards to watching Kelce play. It all boils down to safety concerns as well as some new issues that have been

She “has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues,” the Daily Mail reported last month.

Swift is also concerned about people knowing where she is as the source added she “doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day” because “she wants to be safe, and she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

The Life of a Showgirl creator has also been trying to avoid cameras in the recent games. Back in 2023, she told TIME that she is unaware of how many times she is shown.

“I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in,” she told the publication. “There’s a camera, like, a half-mile away, and you don’t know where it is, and you have no idea when the camera is putting you in the broadcast, so I don’t know if I’m being shown 17 times or once.”

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she says. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads, and Chads.”

However, just going off the pattern of her not going to away games recently, the chances of Swift attending the Bills game are slim.

The Chiefs and Bills kick off at 4:25 pm ET today.