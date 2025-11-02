During the 2025-26 NFL season, fans couldn't help but notice that Taylor Swift has been ducking cameras in order to not be seen on the broadcast while she supports her fiancé, Travis Kelce. The singer has been present for the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's home games this season but has yet to attend an away game. A new report suggests the reason behind Swift's low-key behavior this season.

Swift has been avoiding cameras due to security concerns, according to the Daily Mail. She “has wanted to feel much more protected this year with her security, especially with her current stalker issues.”

Swift has had several stalkers over the years, but her most recent update on a stalker was back in September when Swift won a five-year restraining order against her alleged stalker Brian Jason Wagner, who tried to break into her home in Los Angeles and falsely believed to be in a relationship with as well as claimed to father a child of hers. Swift does not have any children and she has never dated Wagner. She has been in a relationship with Kelce since 2023 and he proposed back in August.

In addition to her own safety concerns, she is worried about her family and friends who surround her as well. She “doesn’t want her whereabouts known every minute of the day” because “she wants to be safe, and she wants her family and friends to be safe.”

The source claims that her attendance will be “on case-by-case situation depending how” Kelce does this year.

So far this season, she was present for the September 14 game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the September 28 game against the Baltimore Ravens, October 12 game against the Detroit Lions, the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 19 and the most recent game Swift attended was the Washington Commanders game on Oct. 27. That game was monumental as Kelce scored his 100th career touchdown and celebrated by dancing to Swift's “The Fate of Ophelia” track off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The Chiefs and Buffalo Bills kick off at 4:25 pm ET today. It's unclear if Swift will be in attendance.