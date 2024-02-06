Give Roger Goodell more Taylor Swift!

Roger Goodell has finally spoken about the Taylor Swift mania engulfing his league. During his annual news conference on Monday, the NFL commissioner touched on the topic, which should only intensify as the Super Bowl 58 matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers gets nearer.

Of course, Swift is the girlfriend of Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift acknowledged by Roger Goodell ahead of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl 58

“She knows great entertaining and that’s why she loves NFL football,” Roger Goodell said about the pop icon (h/t Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network).

Goodell also has a message for anyone who thinks that Swift's seemingly omnipresence during Chiefs games and apparent NFL takeover is part of a supposed script to further the league's popularity.

“What do you say to anyone who says it’s all scripted? I’m not that good a scripter.”

Goodell doesn't see the need for the Chiefs or the NFL to have a Taylor Swift gold rush, but obviously very welcoming to the idea of seeing more of Swift. It if gets the league more eyeballs by gaining ground through Swift on a market previously uninterested in watching football, then who's Goodell to say no to the phenomenon? Goodell even said Swift is a big plus for the NFL (via Albert Breer of NBC Sports).

“Having the Taylor Swift effect is positive,” Goodell added.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, then Goodell and the rest of NFL fans are inevitably going to see Swift and Kelce fill more blank space in the NFL offseason.