Trevor Noah raises a point.

When it comes to the Taylor Swift takeover of the NFL, there are only two types of people. Those who love it and those who absolutely hate it to the core. Swift, of course, has been attending Kansas City Chiefs because of his apparent romantic relationship with star tight end Travis Kelce.

Enter comedian Trevor Noah, who, during a monologue at the 2024 Grammys, came to the defense of the huge Chiefs fan amid criticism that the NFL has become engulfed by Swift mania.

“By the way, I think it’s so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift,” Noah said.

“Like she’s controlling the cameras at the games? Let her live. In fact, on behalf of Taylor, I’m going to give her a break. Every time Taylor Swift is mentioned, I’m going to cut to someone who played football. That’s what I will do (h/t William Earl of Variety).”

#Grammys host Trevor Noah says it's unfair Taylor Swift is criticized when the NFL cuts to her during Chiefs games: "Just let her live!" Swift laughs along. https://t.co/Imoq8xmhBH pic.twitter.com/8Oi5wviPSG — Variety (@Variety) February 5, 2024

Noah got a point there. It's not Swift's fault if she's being shown on camera a little too much for some people's liking. There's also nothing that will stop her from enjoying Chiefs games, perhaps not even the great distance between Asia and North America.

The Chiefs are a win away from successfully defending the Super Bowl crown they won a year ago. Will they be able to shake off the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas? On Feb. 11, Swift and NFL fans will get their answer as to whether the season will end all too well for Kansas City's title defense.