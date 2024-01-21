Karma Quesadillas sound pretty good to me!

It's NFL Divisional Round weekend, and I know exactly what y'all are looking for… MORE TAYLOR SWIFT!

While it's still unclear if Taylor Swift will be making the trip up to chilly Buffalo, New York to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs playoff game versus the Bills, her presence will be felt in one way or another.

“Buffalo Bills’ stadium caterer has custom-designed two appetizers named after the pop star’s songs for Sunday’s showdown,” according to Mallory Moench of Time Magazine. Those dishes, the Karma Quesadilla and the Bad Blood Waffle Fries, both sound as delicious as the songs they're named after are catchy… and that's VERY.

“We had a lot of fun with this week’s menu—adding a few new options that celebrate this incredible rivalry with the Chiefs and their star-studded fans,” Andy Altomare, the general manager of Delaware North at Highmark Stadium, said in a press release.

Now I have one problem with all of this, and it has nothing to do with the fact that Taylor Swift may or may not be at the game, and may or may not be shown by CBS multiple times throughout the game. That's only a problem that insecure and very weird dudes — let's call them Brad's, Chad's and Dad's — who have no musical taste seem to be having.

No, my issue here is that absolutely zero creativity went into these name choices. I love quesadillas and waffle fries as much as the next slightly overweight guy does, but those names are non-sensical. Don't worry, though. I came up with five additional items that the Bills should put on the menu next time Buffalo plays host to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Anti-Hero Antipasto Salad”

“Lavender Haze Mojito”

“Picture to Burnt Ends”

“New Romantics Clam Chowder”

And just so we have a Western New York staple thrown in the mix…

“Blank Space Beef on Wecks”

You're welcome, Buffalo.