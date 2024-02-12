Skip Bayless slams Travis Kelce over Andy Reid blow up during Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce is under fire after being visibly upset with Andy Reid on the sideline. The Kansas City Chiefs completely imploded in the first half of that game as frustrations boiled over. Now, Skip Bayless sends a message to Kelce.

The popular talking head didn't hold back. In all caps, he blasted the Chiefs tight end for bumping Andy Reid on the sideline after calling a play for Isiah Pacheco that led to a fumble and turnover.

“KELCE JUST LOST HIS MIND, RUNNING INTO ANDY REID ON THE SIDELINE AS HE COMPLAINED ABOUT THE PLAY CALL ON PACHECO'S FUMBLE. SOME COACHES WOULD BENCH KELCE FOR THAT BUT THIS IS THE SUPER BOWL AND HE'S JUST TOO VALUABLE.”

As controversial as Skip Bayless can be, he actually makes a good point. Andy Reid, or any coach for that matter, would bench a player for bumping on the sideline like that. But considering it's the Super Bowl, Reid is likely to let it slide. Win or lose, Travis Kelce is going to have to field questions for his antics. So, it'll be interesting to see what he has to say about the incident.

The San Francisco 49ers controlled the entire first half of the Super Bowl. Even so, they only hold a 10-3 lead. The Chiefs can easily get back in this game as long as they temper down and focus more on the game. Additionally, with Patrick Mahomes under center, Kansas City will always have a fighting chance.

Look for Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes to try and connect more often in the second half. They may have to carry the Chiefs to a win if they hope to take home the championship.