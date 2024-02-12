Patrick Mahomes has history on his side.

On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs took the field in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a convincing road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game, while San Francisco needed an epic come from behind victory over the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game to punch their ticket to the sport's biggest stage.

Still, early on Sunday evening, it was the 49ers who took control of the game early, racing out to a 10-0 lead before the Chiefs' finally got on the board at the very end of the first half courtesy of a field goal. Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs usually potent offense looked like a shell of what we've seen from them so far during the postseason this year.

However, if history is any indication, Chiefs fans have no reason to worry.

“Patrick Mahomes has now trailed by double digits in all four of his Super Bowls,” reported ESPN NFL insider Jeff Darlington, sighting ESPN Stats & Info, on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter.

Indeed, Mahomes had to overcome double digit deficits last year when the Chiefs knocked off the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, as well as back in the 2019-20 season, which ironically enough featured Kansas City taking on the 49ers.

Still, the Chiefs will have a lot of work to do to replicate that this year.