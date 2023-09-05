While Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce define the Kansas City Chiefs passing attack, their wide receiver room is looking a bit light after JuJu Smith-Schuster's departure. However, Skyy Moore is ready to step up to the plate and become a receiver the Chiefs can trust.

Smith-Schuster left the Chiefs to join the Patriots this offseason. Now, Moore is trying to fill a JuJu-like role in Kansas City's offense, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star.

“Coach Reid and Coach (Nagy) do a good job of putting people in a position to make plays to their strengths. Everything that they're good at, they like to incorporate that into the offense as we get rolling,” Moore said. “But I feel like I'm definitely going to take on that JuJu role, and those type of routes. It definitely feels like I'm kind of in his spot.”

On their way to another Super Bowl title, JuJu Smith-Schuster led all Chiefs wide receivers with 78 receptions and 933 yards. While Kelce led all Kansas City pass-catchers in both categories, it was clear Schuster had a large role in the offense.

The Chiefs selected Moore in the second round of last year's draft. He appeared in 16 games as a rookie, although he caught just 22 passes for 250 scoreless yards. In the Super Bowl however, Moore put himself on the map by catching the first touchdown of his career.

With a more open wide receiver room, Skyy Moore is looking to parlay his late season fireworks into a full-time role. As Patrick Mahomes looks for his WR1, Moore thinks the receiver he should be looking for is him.