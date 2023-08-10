The Kansas City Chiefs are coming into 2023 with questions about their receiving core. They aren’t enough to derail the dominance of Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid but it does leave room to imagine how the offense will look after the departures of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman and injury to Kadarius Toney. This could be the season Skyy Moore becomes a more permanent fixture of the offense.

Last year as a rookie, Moore recorded just 22 receptions and 250 receiving yards along with 24 rushing yards in 16 games. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan is confident heading into his second season and so are his coaches.

Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy said that Moore has a much better grasp on the offense and will have more opportunities to show what he can do, according to Myles Simmons of ProFootballTalk.

“I think [he’s shown] growth within the system of being able to play fast because he knows where to go,” Nagy said, via ProFootballTalk. “He’s had the talent, last year just learning the offense and now being able to transition to playing faster. Now he’ll get more opportunities and I think he’ll do well.”

The Chiefs will always depend on superstar tight end Travis Kelce but obviously need to have their WR core situated. Justyn Ross is shaping up to have a big role and Moore could very well do the same. Rookie Rashee Rice and veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling will also be competing for snaps.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie believes Moore could be in for a big season, too, according to Justin Churchill of AtoZ Sports. “I mean, you talk about his quickness, his speed off the line, his routes, and just his hands, his overall, just how he's become a better receiver in this league is something that I looked at that has helped me a ton,” the veteran CB said. “We talk about a few guys that I go against every day, and he's one of them because he's the one who's going to show me the best looks.”

Skyy Moore could be a huge X-factor for the Chiefs as they look to defend their Super Bowl.