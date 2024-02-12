Taylor Swift loved the Chiefs' touchdown.

The first half of Super Bowl 58 was not a good look for the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce could not connect due to insane coverage disguised schemes launched by Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers defense. However, the second half is a different story for Andy Reid. They were able to march to the end zone and get a touchdown. It made Taylor Swift jump up and down with Ice Spice and Blake Lively, via NFL on CBS.

Taylor Swift came a long way to watch Super Bowl 58 and support Travis Kelce's Chiefs. She had just come off the last day of her Eras Tour concert in Japan. The pop superstar immediately went home to LAX and then headed to Allegiant Stadium. Swift did not look to be disappointed.

🚨| Taylor Swift celebrating the Chiefs touchdown at the Super Bowl! #SuperBoLVIII pic.twitter.com/JQw7TLj20m — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 12, 2024

So far, Kelce is just heating up for Andy Reid's Chiefs after a horrendous first-half performance. He has six receptions for 55 receiving yards. This leads to the receiving corps. The touchdown she celebrated may not have been from Kelce but it swung the momentum toward the Chiefs' favor by a lot. Instead, it was Marques Valdes-Scantling who made the catch. The Chiefs receiver also recorded two receptions for 54 receiving yards.

This might not be the only Patrick Mahomes touchdown that the pop star celebrates in Super Bowl 58. There is still a lot of time left for the Chiefs to break the tie between them and the 49ers. The best she and the rest of the Chiefs Kingdom could do is pray that Kyle Shanahan does not draw up a lethal play to end their hopes.