Offense has been at a premium throughout the majority of Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs depended on placekicker Harrison Butker for their offense through the majority of the third quarter.

After trailing by 10 points, Butker delivered two field goals to get the Chiefs within 4 points in the game as they trailed by a 10-6 margin. The second field goal was a Super Bowl record 57 yards, breaking the record set two hours earlier by San Francisco's Jake Moody.

The 49er kicker opened the scoring in the game with a 55-yard field goal — and that stood as the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. It was a record, but it didn't last long.

After Butker's long field goal, the Chiefs took advantage of a 49er fumble on a punt return and gained possession at the San Francisco 16 yard line. On the next play, Patrick Mahomes threw a 16-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That gave the Chiefs a 13-10 lead, the first time they had a scoring advantage in the game.

Harrison Butker's 57-yard field goal was a remarkable effort by the kicker. The snap from center was high, and Butker was not able to launch the ball with its usual height. However, he overpowered the ball drove a low kick just a few feet over the crossbar for the record field goal.

The kick by Moody broke a record that had been previously held by Buffalo's Steve Christie, who hit a 54-yarder in a Super Bowl 28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Since Christie's kick, no one had attempted to beat the record.