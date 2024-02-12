Two long field goals mark early scoring in Super Bowl 58

Offense has been at a premium throughout the majority of Super Bowl 58. The Kansas City Chiefs depended on placekicker Harrison Butker for their offense through the majority of the third quarter.

Harrison Butker sets a new Super Bowl record with a 57-yard FG, previously set by Jake Moody earlier this game. 🙌 📺: #SBLVIII on CBS

After trailing by 10 points, Butker delivered two field goals to get the Chiefs within 4 points in the game as they trailed by a 10-6 margin. The second field goal was a Super Bowl record 57 yards, breaking the record set two hours earlier by San Francisco's Jake Moody.

The 49er kicker opened the scoring in the game with a 55-yard field goal — and that stood as the longest field goal in Super Bowl history. It was a record, but it didn't last long.

After Butker's long field goal, the Chiefs took advantage of a 49er fumble on a punt return and gained possession at the San Francisco 16 yard line. On the next play, Patrick Mahomes threw a 16-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That gave the Chiefs a 13-10 lead, the first time they had a scoring advantage in the game.

Harrison Butker's 57-yard field goal was a remarkable effort by the kicker. The snap from center was high, and Butker was not able to launch the ball with its usual height. However, he overpowered the ball drove a low kick just a few feet over the crossbar for the record field goal.

The kick by Moody broke a record that had been previously held by Buffalo's Steve Christie, who hit a 54-yarder in a Super Bowl 28 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Since Christie's kick, no one had attempted to beat the record.