Taylor Swift has arrived at the Super Bowl

Many wonder if and when Taylor Swift would arrive for Super Bowl 58 to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in trying to win back-to-back championships, and she has been seen entering the venue in Las Vegas alongside Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

After getting to the suite, Taylor Swift met up with Travis Kelce's brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and introduced him to Ice Spice as well.

Taylor Swift hugging Jason Kelce alongside Ice Spice at the big game pic.twitter.com/tHN7fmWAvG — Chicks in the Office (@ChicksInTheOff) February 11, 2024

Swift has been there throughout the playoffs to support the Chiefs and Kelce, and she is hoping to see one last victory for the team against the San Francisco 49ers tonight. It will be interesting to see Swift's reactions to the game alongside Jason Kelce, Ice Spice and Blake Lively.

The Chiefs have been playing their best football in these playoffs, beating the Miami Dolphins at home in the Wild Card round, then beating the Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens on the road to get to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs did not play to their best capabilities down the stretch in the regular season, but recent weeks have shown that they can still hit that extra gear when it is needed. It will be needed tonight against a talented 49ers team.

As always, the connection with Patrick Mahomes and Kelce will be a key for Kansas City, and them producing could be the difference between a win and a loss. Only time will tell if Kelce and Swift will have a night of celebration with a Super Bowl win.