The 2023 NFL season is in full swing now, and The Eras Tour is still breaking records around the globe, but what people want to talk about more than anything else right now is if the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors are true. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the global pop star may be “hanging out,” according to the gossip blogs, and Travis’ brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, may have just confirmed the relationship.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about what’s happening in Travis’ love life, and I try to keep his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Jason Kelce told the WIP Morning Show in Philadelphia. “But having said that, man, I think they're doing great, and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

Jason Kelce confirms Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are dating 👀 pic.twitter.com/SvNjXJ9cuL — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 20, 2023

Whether you are a Chiefs fan, a Swiftie, or just a fan of new love, this seems like the first public confirmation of the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift dating rumors by someone close to one of the two stars.

Kelce, 33, previously dated social media influencer Kayla Nicole and Maya Benberry, who won the dating show Catching Kelce that Travis starred in. As for Swift, also 33, her dating history includes a long list of celebrities like Joe Jonas, Jake Gyllenhaal, Joh Mayer, Harry Styles, and most recently, Joe Alwyn.

The Chiefs TE and pop star may be hanging out now, but that may change — at least physically — soon. Swift is currently on a break from her Eras Tour, but that restarts in October, while Kelce is now in the middle of his season.