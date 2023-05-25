Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes is on the path to becoming one of the best QBs to ever do it in the NFL. For now, however, there’s no doubt in his mind who the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the league are.

When asked about his Top 5 quarterbacks of all time, Mahomes didn’t hesitate putting Tom Brady on the top of his list. After all, in terms of success, no one can match TB12’s seven Super Bowl titles and what he has accomplished throughout his legendary career. Not to mention his longevity that is just unprecedented in the NFL.

Going further on his list, the Chiefs QB said that Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Joe Montana are up there as well. Nonetheless, he admitted that it’s hard for him to choose between Dan Marino and John Elway to complete his Top 5.

“Yeah, I mean, you got to say Tom’s 1, but if you talk about the legends of the game, Tom, Peyton Manning, obviously Aaron Rogers, Joe Montana, and then it gets down to Dan Marino or John Elway to round off your top five,” Mahomes told Complex in an exclusive interview.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Patrick Mahomes made sure to emphasize, however, that there are a lot of incredible quarterbacks that have played in the NFL. While he has a Top 5 list, it doesn’t mean that the others pale in comparison.

For him, he always looks at the history of the game and just tries to draw inspiration from those who walked the same path before him.

“But I mean there’s some great quarterbacks that played this game, man, I’m trying to learn from them because even though the game has progressed, there’s still stuff in the past that helps you become a better quarterback,” Mahomes added.

Mahomes has already established a legendary career after just six seasons in the NFL. So it won’t be a surprise if we see him on the list of Top 5 QBs of all-time of another player in the future.