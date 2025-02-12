Super Bowl LIX was forgettable from the Kansas City Chiefs' perspective, as they got routed 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles. However, star tight end Travis Kelce also had to witness his partner Taylor Swift get bullied by Eagles fans and President Donald Trump.

Swift got booed when she was shown on the jumbotron at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans, which led to Trump saying that she was the only one that “had a tougher night than the Chiefs…MAGA is unforgiving,” via his Truth Social platform. Kelce didn't like the whole ordeal, via Daily Mail's Ben Nagle and James Vituscka.

‘Travis was aware of Taylor getting booed and he felt helpless. Seeing the look on her face got to him,” a source told Daily Mail. “He always protects her and it broke his heart. He was already having a tough night and the fact that the stadium was predominantly Eagles fans didn't help. Travis knows that this hurt her and anyone can see this.”

“It’s clear to many that the Eagles fans feel she is a traitor of sorts – being from Pennsylvania and even wearing Eagles gear prior to dating him,” the source continued. “Travis believes that it was unnecessary for Trump to take a dig at her especially after he voiced that he was honored for a president to be there.”

“After Taylor being shut out for a Grammy and Travis losing the biggest game of the year, it just wasn't a good week for them. But he knows that even though this wasn't a happy ending to the season, having her love gives him so much joy,” they concluded.

The Chiefs' star still has plenty going for him

Swift endorsed Kamala Harris ahead of November's presidential election ahead of November's presidential election, which explains Trump's dig. Philadelphia fans also have a reputation for voicing their feelings, so it's safe to assume that her switching sides over the years didn't go over well with them.

Regardless, Kelce and Swift can always fall back on the fact that they're two of the most successful people in their respective fields, and they're still a power couple despite what happened at the Super Bowl.