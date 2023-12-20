Los Angeles Chargers' president John Spanos issues a statement on the vacancy at head coach and the future of the organization.

Los Angeles Chargers president John Spanos has revealed some intel on the Chargers' options as head coach and vision for the future, given the vacancy with Brandon Staley's recent firing. The Chargers have been nothing short of subpar through the past few years, so a splash at the head coaching position may be necessary.

“I think if you look at the last three coach hires that we've made, all three of them are coaches that were sought after to the point where they were going to get other jobs if we didn't step up and get them, right?” Spanos said, per Kris Rhim at ESPN. “So we've competed for players, we've competed for the staff, you know, we're competing for a new facility.”

Spanos seems to be pointing to the Chargers' efforts to become a better football organization, but the dots aren't connecting. They seem to have the talent on the roster, with a viable quarterback and some elite weapons on the defensive end. This hasn't been enough to give the Chargers hope in the playoffs, let alone secure a record above .500 this season.

“I can tell you that there have been no discussions internally about there being a max.”

The Chargers are looking at all options, with the future of the organization in question. They need to bring in a head coach who's ready to make big-time plays under the bright lights, someone with history as a head coach or coordinator.

“Right now, to decisively say yes or no to any candidate would be a big mistake,” he said. “I'm not going to limit the search in any way,” said Spanos.