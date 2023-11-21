Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman temporarily left the game with a thumb injury sustained in the first half of the game vs. the Eagles.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman had a bit of an injury scare in the first half of Monday Night Football's game between the reigning Super Bowl champions and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Hardman left the field and was announced questionable to return to the game by the Chiefs after seemingly hurting his thumb. However, it does not appear that the injury is serious, as he managed to return to the sidelines just before halftime, as noted by FOX4 News Kansas City's PJ Green.

Mecole Hardman leaves Chiefs game vs Eagles with injury

After the first two quarters of the Eagles game, Hardman only came up with a catch and five receiving yards on a single target from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Justin Watson leads Kansas City as of this writing with 33 receiving yards and a touchdown on three receptions and six targets. Tight end Travis Kelce also had a touchdown to go with 11 receiving yards on two receptions and two targets.

Hardman, who earned a Pro Bowl nod back in his rookie season in 2019, was acquired last October by the Chiefs via a trade with the New York Jets with Kansas City hoping that he would help the team stretch opposing defenses downfield.

This is not the first rodeo of Hardman with the Chiefs, though, as he played for Kansas City from 2019 to 2022 in his first stint with the team, even winning two Super Bowls with the franchise, which took him in the second round (56th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft.