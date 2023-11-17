Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce won't be thinking about last year's Super Bowl when he plays the Chiefs on Monday.

On Monday evening, Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles will hit the road to take on his brother Travis Kelce and his Kansas City Chiefs in one of the marquee matchups of this entire NFL season. Of course, the game signifies a rematch of last year's Super Bowl matchup, which culminated in a thrilling victory for the Chiefs over the Eagles, but that bitter taste is not what's motivating Jason Kelce heading into Monday night's tilt.

Recently, Kelce spoke on the other areas from which he is finding motivation leading up into the highly anticipated prime time matchup.

“I’m motivated to win the game,” said Kelce, per John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “I don’t need the Super Bowl to get motivated to beat my brother or Andy. I’ve never beaten them in my career. I’m more motivated by that. I don’t buy into the Super Bowl revenge.”

While Jason may not be thinking about last year's Super Bowl when the Eagles and Chiefs take the field on Monday evening, it's probably safe to assume that most Philadelphia fans will. That game ended in what was a very controversial defensive holding call that set the stage for the Chiefs to win on a late field goal with just seconds remaining.

Meanwhile in 2023, both the Eagles and Chiefs, along with the Kelce brothers themselves, have picked up where they left off last season, both leading their respective conferences more than halfway through the season, and it won't be a surprise if Monday isn't the last time the two teams play this season.