Has Megan Thee Stallion found her Sweetest Pie in Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Rumors are flying that the two are dating, and it’s got Twitter buzzing.

Twitter user @NotABSian9 applied some social media archaeology techniques to dig out some pieces of evidence supporting the rumors:

“Travis Kelce’ ex unfollowed both Travis and Megan Thee Stallion the last month. Kayla used to like a lot of Meg’s photos but no longer follows either of them.. and Meg only follows 182 people, Travis made the cut. He allegedly flew her out to CMT Awards in his private jet!!!”

The Kayla referred in the tweet, of course, is Kayla Nicole, the sports journalist and model with whom Travis Kelce has an intermittent romantic relationship with.

“Megan Thee Stallion gon’catch these hands coming for my man Travis Kelce😒😤,” tweeted @SydTheSav.

“If Travis Kelce pulled Megan the Stallion, I swear to God. I wouldn’t know what to do if they were dating!” said @kb_toyzz.

Some more Twitter reactions to the Megan Thee Stallion-Travis Kelce rumors:

No shade Pardi but Travis Kelce and Megan would be a sexy interracial couple. pic.twitter.com/tuyO7lSlkX — ᦓ᭙ꫀꫀꪻ ꪻꫀꫀ 🫖 (@Tee2clever) April 4, 2023

Y’all think the women’s championship game had the country in a frenzy…. Boy let ol Travis bag Meg, Twitter and every other social media gone do crazy numbers with them two trending 🤣 don’t let nobody hear “nfl TE Travis kelce and rap superstar Megan are now dating” pic.twitter.com/PABVWiYDGQ — Dallas TRASHboys (@VernonHalton) April 4, 2023

Travis Kelce is coming off a huge 2022 NFL season with the Chiefs, having won his second Super Bowl ring with the team in February. In 17 games played last season, Kelce recorded 1,338 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns on 110 receptions and 152 targets. But what the Twitter world is salivating to know right now is whether Kelce just made another big catch in Megan Thee Stallion. As for the Houston rapper’s fans, another question they have on their mind is when will she drop her next album after 2022’s Traumazine.