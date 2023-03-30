Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and his brother Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles have used their podcast to show a side of them off of the football field. On their latest episode, the Chiefs’ Kelce did his best in trying to name all 32 NFL head coaches and produced a hilarious result, reports Ari Meirov.

Travis Kelce trying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today. This is the best 😂😂pic.twitter.com/WTEs1w7nmc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2023

“Chargers, Giants, San Fran…who the f***k is that guy?”

As he goes from left to right of the most recent NFL head coaches photo, it only takes three teams before his blunt admission sends his brother into hysterics. The chaos ensues throughout the clip as Travis racks his brain for even the slightest of recollections.

“Uh, after Jets, nothing, I have never seen that man in my f***ing life, uh, I mean three in a row I have no idea who those dudes are.”

His honesty is admirable, as he has no problem admitting he has no clue who many of the coaches that he has faced on Sundays are. Jason loves the segment, entertained by his brother’s lack of knowledge about the league they play in for a living.

In Travis’ defense, he is now a two-time Super Bowl winner and on a trajectory to be considered potentially the greatest tight end of all-time. Not knowing all the coaches across the league is not the biggest of red flags for the Chiefs star.

Knowing Travis Kelce off the field, he has never been shy to entertain regardless. His recent appearance as the host of SNL earned praise across the entertainment landscape, leading some to predict a future in front of the camera after his playing days.

Credit to both Kelce brothers for being good sports about the younger brother’s faulty recollection. Hopefully it doesn’t cause any unnecessary friction with coaches across the league.