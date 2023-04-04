Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Kansas City Chiefs superstar tight end Travis Kelce, who’s from Cleveland Heights, will throw out the first pitch for the Cleveland Guardians’ home opener on April 7th, per Guardians beat writer Ryan Lewis. Travis will be joined by his mother Donna Kelce, who will also throw out another first pitch.

Additionally, the Guardians will wear “JA” patches on their uniforms in memory of famed Cleveland drummer John Adams who passed away during the offseason.

Although Travis Kelce is from Ohio, he’s spent his entire NFL career in Kansas City with the Chiefs. The future Hall of Famer has established himself as one of the best tight ends in all of football. He’s an eight-time Pro Bowler who’s fresh off a Super Bowl victory with the Chiefs. Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are the best QB-TE duo in the NFL heading into 2023. They have both been instrumental for Kansas City’s success over the past few years.

Travis Kelce has certainly enjoyed his offseason as well. He’s become a true celebrity, as he hosted Saturday Night Live and sang karaoke with Jimmy Fallon following the Chiefs’ Super Bow victory.

As for the Guardians, who’ve opened their 2023 campaign on the road, they are off to a strong start. Cleveland is 4-1 as of this story’s publication. That is especially impressive given the fact that they have yet to play a game at Progressive Field.

The Guards are currently finishing up a west coast road trip before returning home to play in front of their fans while welcoming Donna and Travis Kelce to Progressive Field.