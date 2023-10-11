With a short week to recover from an ankle injury he suffered last Sunday, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is listed as questionable for Thursday night's game against the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter.

Kelce injured his ankle in the first half of last week's win over the Minnesota Vikings, only to return to action in the second half with his ankle heavily wrapped with tape. He scored a touchdown after the injury, his third of the season.

It might be a wonder as to how Kelce came back so quickly to play the second half yet he remains questionable for Thursday's game, but adrenaline likely played a factor in limiting the pain. Kelce will probably still feel some pain on Thursday and perhaps even beyond depending on the severity of the injury.

The Chiefs have won four games in a row despite Kelce not putting up otherworldly numbers. He's averaging 8.2 yards per reception, down over four yards from his career average of 12.6. He also has yet to top 100 yards in a game this season, something he did six times last year.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Kelce missed the Chiefs' first game of the season after suffering a bone bruise in his knee. He had a similar time period to recover from that injury, for what it's worth.

We'll know more about Travis Kelce's status Thursday morning with the official announcement likely coming shortly before kickoff. The Chiefs will likely remain heavy favorites over the Broncos regardless if Kelce suits up or not.

Kansas City is also listing George Karlaftis and Tommy Townsend as questionable for the game.