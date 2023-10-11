The Kansas City Chiefs head into Week 6 against the Denver Broncos looking to pick up their fifth win in a row, but Patrick Mahomes could potentially be without his best weapon. Travis Kelce suffered an ankle injury last weekend and although he finished the game, the tight end had his ankle heavily taped in order to do so.

That being said, it appears Kelce is doing everything imaginable to suit up on Thursday Night Football. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is “absolutely” rehabbing hard this week with hopes of playing Thursday against Denver despite an ankle injury, per source. “He hates missing games,” a source close to him said. Kelce practicing Tuesday was a good sign, and it appears he was moving well. His durability has been impressive, playing at least 15 games in each season since 2014. He's dedicated to staying on the field, using team trainers and a personal performance trainer/physical therapist to get ready each week. So while the Chiefs will determine whether he can handle the short turnaround, Kelce is putting himself in position. And he clearly knows how to play hurt, catching a touchdown Sunday in Minnesota with a heavily taped foot and ankle.”

Sounds like Kelce.

Travis Kelce injury update

Kelce went down with a non-contact injury in the first half versus Minnesota but returned in the second half. He evidently played through some pain and even caught a touchdown pass from Mahomes in the third quarter. The Chiefs actually deemed him doubtful to return, but he taped up the ankle and got back on the field.

The veteran already missed the first game of the season with a hyperextended knee. Kelce is one of the most available offensive players in the league and a massive part of the Chiefs' attack. To put his importance into perspective, Kelce reeled in 10 catches in the victory over the Vikings.

Kansas City isn't going to risk him playing hurt but if the 34-year-old is feeling healthy enough, he will be out there.