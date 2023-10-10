Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that tight end Travis Kelce will practice today as the team prepares for Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Travis Kelce had a scare during Sunday's 27-20 win over the Minnesota Vikings. He caught a short pass and fell over with no one making contact with him, and some thought it could be something more serious. However, the Chiefs tight end luckily was able to return to the game after spraining his ankle. It is a good sign that Kelce is practicing on a short week with a game against the Broncos coming up on Thursday.

It will be interesting to see if the Chiefs limit Kelce's snaps or targets at all on Thursday. They are heavy favorites over the Broncos, so it could be a smart play to limit the risk. Regardless, it is another sigh of relief for the Chiefs given how the injury initially looked against the Vikings.

The Chiefs are depending on Kelce to be Patrick Mahomes' No. 1 target this season. They have gone without Kelce for one game this year, and that was in the opening night loss to the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs wide receivers dropped a number of passes in that game, and seemingly added to the concerns fans had regarding the position group.

As of right now, it seems that things are trending in the right direction when it comes to Kelce playing against the Broncos on Thursday Night Football.