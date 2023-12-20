Andy Reid finds plays everywhere!

The Kansas City Chiefs and head coach Andy Reid are known for their incredible trick plays. The offensive guru takes inspiration from all over, admitting he once even got a play from a janitor. During the Chiefs' 27-17 win over the New England Patriots in Week 15, though, Travis Kelce revealed that Reid went all the way back to the 1940s for the play that say running back Jerick McKinnon passed it to wide receiver Rashee Rice for a touchdown.

With 1:36 left in the first quarter of a scoreless Chiefs-Patriots Week 15 game, the Chiefs’ offense lined up 1st-and-goal on the 4-yard line. That’s when the magic happened.

Right guard Joe Thuney, not center Creed Humphrey was lined up over the ball, the guard snapped it to Jerick McKinnon, who was lined up in a Wishbone/Wing T-type formation next to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Blake Bell also in the backfield. The RB then faked a pitch to Mahomes and shoveled it forward to Rahsee Rice, who was coming across the formation from the wing. And the WR scampered up the middle for six.

On this week’s New Heights podcast, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Travis Kelce discussed with his brother, Jason, how Andy Reid shows the team these unique plays.

“The play that everybody is talking about that Andy somehow got from black and white footage from — what year did he say it was from?” Jason asked Travis.

“1940s,” Travis responded. “It’s so funny introducing these plays because it’s always from a TV copy of a game that you really, like, you can barely see where the guys are lined up, and when you press play it just looks like commotion. It just looks like s***t’s going on, and you don’t know where the ball is because the picture just isn’t that clear.”

Despite the tough time watching it, Travis shared that as soon as the Chiefs saw the trick play, they knew it was “100 percent guaranteed gonna work.”