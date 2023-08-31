Andy Reid is widely considered one of the greatest minds in football. But even the Kansas City Chiefs head coach is humble enough to admit that he once got inspired by a play designed by a janitor back when he was still with the Green Bay Packers.

“He goes, ‘I got this play for you.' And he kept telling me this over and over,” Reid said during a recent appearance on the Green Light with Chris Long podcast. “Finally, I said, ‘OK, here's a card. Draw up the play.' And he drew up the play. I go, ‘Dang, that's pretty good.'”

Reid served as the Packers offensive line and tight ends coach from 1997 to 1998. He also was Green Bay's quarterbacks coach and assistant head coach during the latter years of the 90s. That was before he became head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom his offensive brilliance truly shined.

That story from Reid can be hard to believe given the status he enjoys today, but it's also a lesson anyone can learn from. Reid's willingness to listen to suggestions, regardless of the source, is likely a reason why he's become such a great head coach — not to mention being a likable figure in football.

Anyone can listen to ideas, though. It takes a different talent to actually determine which suggestions could work in a dog-eat-dog world like the NFL, so while the janitor had the idea, Reid still gets points for knowing that it would work at the pro level. Also, how awesome would it be if some of the plays the Chiefs have been running under Reid are also from the same janitor's playbook?