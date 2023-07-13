Patrick Mahomes played an immense role in the revival of the Kansas City Chiefs, making them a Super Bowl contender from the very moment he was a starting quarterback. The external driving force behind his brilliance is Andy Reid, who has given him a system that takes full advantage of his unreal capabilities.

Before Mahomes got the Chiefs to the AFC Championship Game, Reid helped make Kansas City a playoff contender. His teams before Mahomes took over for Alex Smith made the postseason four times in five years, which the franchise hasn’t seen since the mid-1990s. Together, Reid and Mahomes have made the Chiefs the team of the 2020s and are only getting started.

Mahomes went on the AP Pro Football Podcast and when the topic of Reid came up (at the 6:29 mark), the Chiefs superstar waxed poetic about his coach. He said that Reid has allowed him to play quarterback in a unique way that gets the most out of him.

“He's meant the world to me,” Mahomes said. “He's just the best. He's the best coach, obviously, one of the best coaches of all time, but he's one of the best people of all time. He's learned how to get the most out of me every day. He doesn't let me be satisfied with where I'm at. He teaches me a ton — not only the quarterback position but how to be a leader and how to be a great dad and how to be a great husband. It lets me be who I am every single day. I think if I'd have went to some other places, I would've had to learn how to play the quarterback position a different way. He just lets me play the quarterback position the way that I want to play it and I think that's what's made me such a different type of quarterback in this league.”

Andy Reid's masterful creativity on offense has given Patrick Mahomes the freedom to pick apart defenses in a way that suits him. With Mahomes still just 27 years old, he and Reid could put together one of the greatest dynasties in NFL history.