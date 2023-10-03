Travis Kelce has been in the news lately as his romance with 12x Grammy Winning singer/songwriter Taylor Swift has gone public. Outside of the Kelce-Swift news, Kelce was also notably in a Pfizer vaccine advertisement, which aired Sunday before and during the Kansas City Chiefs win over the New York Jets.

The Chiefs-Jets contest was also notable because Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers returned to the sideline for the first time since tearing his achilles. Following the game, Rodgers spoke on the Jets performance versus the Chiefs while remarking on Kelce's latest commercial.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Rodgers presumably took a shot at Kelce, saying, “Mr. Pfizer, we kind of shut him down. He didn't have a crazy impact game. I felt like for the most part we played really tough on defense the last three quarters.”

Aaron Rodgers casually calls Travis Kelce "Mr. Pfizer" while talking about how the #Jets limited him on Sunday night. (via @PatMcAfeeShow) pic.twitter.com/aBm7LSwfJQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 3, 2023

Aaron Rodgers notably didn't get vaccinated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic because he had an allergy to one of the ingredients. The news was also noteworthy because he misled the NFL and public to believe he was vaccinated. Rodgers was also a key player who spoke up on the difference in treatment toward players who were vaccinated versus those who weren't in the NFL

Despite the 23-20 loss, the Jets did play well versus the Chiefs. They shut down the Chiefs passing attack by holding Travis Kelce to 60 yards on six receptions with no touchdowns. The defense also intercepted quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice and limited him to 203 total passing yards. After the first quarter, the dynamic Chiefs offense was held to just six points the rest of the game.