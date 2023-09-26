The Taylor Swift effect is officially hitting the NFL. After speculation of the 12x Grammy winning singer-songwriter dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, the rumors were seemingly made official when Swift was seen cheering for Kelce next to his mom, Donna Kelce. Throughout the game, the cameras flashed to show Swift cheering on her new beau. Swift and Kelce were later seen walking out of the stadium before Kelce drove the pair away in his own “getaway car.”

Not only did the storyline rule the day, but it brought a major increase in viewership to the game. Despite the Chiefs blowing out the Bears 41-10, the game raked in 24.3 million viewers, the most of any Week 3 game. This game notably had the most viewers among women ages 12-49, per Front Office Sports.

Chiefs-Bears was the most-watched NFL game on any network this week — averaging 24.3 million viewers on FOX 👀 It also ranked first for women age 12-49. pic.twitter.com/kzHBR9rP86 — Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 26, 2023

The game is also the third-highest viewed game of the season, only behind the Cowboys-Jets in Week 2 and the Chiefs-Lions season opener. Turns out Swift may be a bigger ratings draw for the NFL than any of its largest media markets or superstars.

Taylor Swift is easily the most famous artist at the moment, drawing in tons of fans on her record-breaking Eras Tour. Though she turned down performing at the NFL halftime show this year, she still managed to bring in extra viewers — particularly female viewers — for the NFL as she came to see Travis Kelce.

The All-Pro tight end made sure to impress Swift during the game with his “fearless” play, by putting up seven receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown. After the game even Patrick Mahomes joked that he felt the pressure from all the Swifties to throw to Kelce.