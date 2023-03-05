What’s next for Travis Kelce after helping the Kansas City Chiefs win their second Super Bowl in four seasons? None other than a spot hosting Saturday Night Live. He came ready with the jokes that the audience loved, some of which were directed at Patrick Mahomes and his brother, Jason Kelce.

Kelce, in front of his brother and parents, put on a big show on SNL. He starred in a Cut for Time sketch with his brother and Chiefs center Creed Humphrey. In his opening monologue, he impersonated Mahomes’ voice and teased his brother for the Super Bowl loss.

Travis Kelce's monologue! pic.twitter.com/ETJfAaELNj — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 5, 2023

“Probably the coolest thing about this Super Bowl was that my whole family was there,” he said. “I got to play against my brother Jason, who is an Eagle, and my mom was TV more than both of us.” Kelce put his brother, the Philadelphia Eagles center, on the spot by saying that he was super happy for his younger brother and that he agreed with the holding call on James Bradberry at the end of the game. When the camera panned to him, his expression remained stoic.

Travis Kelce also took some jabs at himself, like when he claimed to be the guy who gives pump-up speeches to the Chiefs before showing a clip of him just saying “more” over and over again. He also showed a clip of himself from a dating show he was on in the past. “It was kind of like The Bachelor. Except, instead of roses, I handed out footballs and instead of watching, people did not,” he said.

While the Chiefs embark on a huge offseason, they now have some funny content they can watch along the way.