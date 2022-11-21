Published November 21, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Travis Kelce came up big for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 11 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. In the process, he also made history after snatching an incredible tight end record that Rob Gronkowski previously held.

Kelce scored all three of the Chiefs’ receiving touchdowns in the game. He made six receptions for 115 yards, averaging 19.2 yards per catch. With that, he has recorded his 33rd contest with at least 100 receiving yards, surpassing Gronk who has 32 of such throughout his career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For what it’s worth, it is Kelce’s fourth game this 2022 with 100 or more receiving yards. He did so against the Arizona Cardinals, Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans as well, helping the Chiefs to a 2-1 record in those matches.

Overall, Kelce now has 855 yards and 11 touchdowns, and the Chiefs still have seven games this campaign. With the way he’s playing, it’s safe to expect him to continue connecting with Patrick Mahomes and increasing his gap from Rob Gronkowski.

Of course it’s unlike Travis Kelce will care about the individual record. As long as Kansas City is winning, he probably wouldn’t mind how many catches or touchdowns he makes in a game. Still, who doesn’t want to see the 33-year-old pave his way as the one of the best, if not the greatest TEs in the history of the game? We sure would love to witness that!