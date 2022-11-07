Travis Kelce ties Rob Gronkowski record for NFL history in SNF win vs. Titans

The Kansas City Chiefs came from behind to beat the Tennessee Titans on Sunday Night Football, 20-17, in overtime. The Chiefs offense was out of sorts at times, but one thing was constant; the play of future Hall of Fame tight end Travis Kelce.

Kelce once again topped 100 yards receiving. He finished with 10 catches for 106 yards. It was the 32nd time of his pro career that surpassed 100 yards receiving. According to ESPN Stats & Info, That ties him with Rob Gronkowski for the most by a tight end in NFL history.

Travis Kelce has his 32nd career game with 100 Rec yds, tying Rob Gronkowski for the most such games by a tight end in NFL history. Most Games with 100 Rec Yards by a Tight End: Travis Kelce – 32

Rob Gronkowski – 32

Tony Gonzalez – 31 pic.twitter.com/VIeMjjqxdW — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 7, 2022

They are both one game ahead of Tony Gonzalez.

The Titans did not make things easy, which was a bit surprising. Tennessee entered the game Sunday night with one of the worst secondaries in the NFL. Yet, they held Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs offense scoreless on seven consecutive possessions. That is tied for the most in Mahomes’ pro career.

The Titans actually led for much of the game, with Derrick Henry leading the way. Henry rushed for 115 yards and two touchdowns as Tennessee built a 17-9 lead. However, Malik Willis’ inability to complete passes or play competent football results in seven total yards over the last 10 Titans possessions.

Anytime you allow Mahomes to be on the field all game, he will eventually wear you down. That’s exactly what he did, finding Kelce, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Noah Gray for big completions as the game wore on.

The Chiefs finished 499 yards to just 229 for the Titans. With the win, they tied the Buffalo Bills for the best record in the AFC at 6-2.