Malik Willis ruthlessly ridiculed on NFL Twitter after loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans were forced to start rookie quarterback Malik Willis on Sunday Night Football against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Titans actually led for the majority of the game, but ultimately lost 20-17 in overtime. The biggest problem was Willis’ inability to make plays for the Titans offense.

Willis finished 5-for-16 for 80 yards passing. He was sacked three times and chased around countless others. After the Chiefs went down the field and kicked a field goal in overtime, the pressure was on the rookie QB to match them. He took back to back sacks looking lost in the backfield, which set up a 4th-and-26 that obviously wasn’t going to be converted.

The Titans built a lead on the back of All-Pro running back Derrick Henry. Henry rushed for the vast majority of his game-high 115 yards in the first half. The Chiefs defense switched it up after the break and put eight men in the box. After taking Henry out of the game, the Titans became reliant on Willis.

After taking a 14-9 lead in the second quarter, the Titans offense essentially went to sleep. They literally gained seven total yards over the next 10 possessions. That included nine three-and-outs.

After the loss, NFL fans reacted to Willis’ inability to effectively play quarterback and did not hold back.

At times, Malik Willis just looked overwhelmed. It certainly did not help that his receivers were non-existent. Only Robert Woods could even be considered a legit starting receiver on the roster.

The Titans fell to 5-3 but still hold a commanding lead in the AFC South.

