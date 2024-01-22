Travis Kelce walked the walk and talked the talk in the Chiefs' victory over the Bills in the AFC's divisional round.

Rubbing salt in the wound? Possibly. Nevertheless, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce seemed satisfied as he sent a message to distraught Buffalo Bills fans as their team's season ended in heartbreak again.

Following the Chiefs' 27-24 win in Buffalo, Kelce was seen waving to fans in the stands, courtesy of NFL on CBS' account on X (formerly Twitter.) Snowballs could be seen raining down on the Chiefs bench as Kelce mocked the fans, some of whom were visibly emotional.

The Bills had to be experiencing another nightmarish case of déjà vu as they watched Kelce and the Chiefs celebrate. This is now the third time in four seasons that Andy Reid's Chiefs have eliminated Josh Allen and the Bills from the playoffs.

Meanwhile, it's nothing new for Kansas City. Patrick Mahomes and Co. will play in their sixth consecutive AFC championship game on Sunday when they take on the Baltimore Ravens with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Chiefs can count on Kelce come playoff time

Kelce talked the talk on Sunday, but that was only after the future Hall of Famer walked the walk.

Mahomes' favorite pass catcher was targeted six times. He hauled in five catches for 75 yards, with two of his receptions going for touchdowns.

Kelce had a quiet month of December, producing a statline of 23 receptions for 252 yards in five games.

But when the games matter most, Jason's younger brother has stepped up. Kelce has broken the 70-yard mark in both of Kansas City's playoff games, after failing to do that in the last three games of the regular season.