Lamar Jackson is already in Patrick Mahomes' head as the Chiefs knock off the Bills in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

Patrick Mahomes couldn't even enjoy the moment. His Kansas City Chiefs had just escaped with a 27-24 victory over Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, but already Mahomes had turned his attention to next week's problem: Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens.

It sure sounds like Mahomes is gearing up for a tough assignment, lamenting “[t]here is no weakness there. It's going to take our best effort. Defense, offense, special teams. They do it all,” courtesy of ESPN's Jamison Hensley.

As the AFC's top seed, the Ravens will be the hosts in next week's conference championship game. Mahomes knows the Chiefs are in for a rude welcome as visitors.

“It's always a great challenge. That stadium is going to be rocking.”

Nothing new for Chiefs

Despite the hostile environment and how impressive Baltimore's season has played out so far, the Chiefs will have a significant advantage in the experience category.

With the win over Buffalo, Mahomes and Kansas City advances to the AFC title game for the sixth straight season. That means that Andy Reid's team is not going to beat itself, having faced these stakes before and prevailed.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh will be making his fourth appearance in the AFC championship game. But for many of his players, this will be their first time playing with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. Baltimore hasn't played advanced this far in the postseason since 2012.

Of course, Harbaugh and the Ravens went on to win that season's Super Bowl. Mahomes and the Chiefs are already focused on making sure that doesn't happen again.