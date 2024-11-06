Travis Kelce made NFL history during the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 9 victory over the Tampa Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The 35-year-old caught 14 passes during the win, becoming the first player 35 or older to do so.

Kelce had an NSFW reaction after his brother Jason made him aware of the record on the latest episode of New Heights.

“I could’ve been the first 35-year-old to have 15 if I didn’t drop the f—-ing ball, f—k,” he said.

Steve Smith, Tim Brown and Tony Gonzales previously held the record for most catches by a player 35 or older with 13. Smith was the most recent to tie the record, recording 13 catches with the Ravens in Week 3 of 2015.

Kelce's record-setting night continues a mid-season resurgence following a slow start to the year with the Chiefs.

Travis Kelce producing for Chiefs after slow start

The nine-time Pro Bowler had eight catches for 69 yards through his first three games. However, he's come alive in recent weeks, catching at least seven or more passes for 70-plus yards in four of the Chiefs' games. Monday's win marked his most productive performance yet, as he caught 14-of-16 passes for 100 yards, reaching the mark for the first time this season.

Kelce joked to his brother that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has decided to start throwing him the ball in recent weeks.

“I don't know, I think we're just playing f—ing ball and Pat's been finding me,” he said. “I've been finding open voids, and Pat's been trusting it, and we have just been on the same page, man. I didn't think we were ever off of the same page. I think Pat's just f—-ing throwing me the ball now… We're just out there trying to get the f—-ing ball down the f—-ing field.”

Kelce, a three-time Superbowl champion and seven-time All-Pro selection, is among the greatest tight ends in football history. The Chiefs star holds the NFL records for most consecutive and most overall seasons with 1,000 receiving yards by a tight end, reaching the mark seven straight seasons from 2016-2022. He came 16 yards short of extending the streak to eight last season.

The Ohio native also holds the record for single-season receiving yards (1,416 in 2020) and career postseason receiving yards (1,903).

Kelce's return to his usual form is a welcome sight for the undefeated Chiefs as they attempt to become the second franchise in NFL history to win three straight championships, joining the Green Bay Packers, who did it from 1929-1931 and 1965-1967.

Kelce and Kansas City will look to build more momentum when they host the Denver Broncos in Week 10 before a marque matchup with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in Week 11.