Tyreek Hill’s 3-word reaction to epic TD pass by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

As was expected, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes orchestrated yet another keen performance in an AFC West clash.

Mahomes guided the Chiefs to a 27-24 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the opening game of Week 2. The one-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback built quality chemistry with multiple wide receivers over the course of the contest, including Justin Watson.

On a crucial third down play in the third quarter, the Chargers sent five players to rush Mahomes, but it all did little to faze him. Mahomes responded by stepping up in the pocket to drop in a deep pass to Watson for a 41-yard touchdown.

A multitude of NFL players immediately took to Twitter to react to Mahomes’ stout touchdown pass, including his former teammate and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Good ball 15 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) September 16, 2022

The Chiefs coaching staff sure was accustomed to regularly seeing Mahomes and Hill connect on 40-plus yard touchdowns. In his six-season run with the AFC West powerhouse, Hill scored 21 receiving touchdowns that went for 40 or more yards, as opposing defensive coordinators were often left in sheer awe of his chemistry with Mahomes.

Overall, it has been so far, so good for the Chiefs offense in the post-Tyreek Hill era. Mahomes has continued to involve multiple talents in the passing game, as was the case during the home victory over the Chargers when nine different players ended up recording at least one reception.