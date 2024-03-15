Recently, the rich got richer when it was announced that the Kansas City Chiefs would be signing free agent wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown. Brown figures to add more depth to a Chiefs wide receiver room that struggled mightily during the 2023 regular season but turned it on during the playoffs, helping Patrick Mahomes lead them to a third Super Bowl in five years for the organization.
The fact that the defending Super Bowl champions have objectively gotten a good bit more talented this offseason has certainly sent a jolt through the NFL landscape, and recently, sports media personality and professional Patrick Mahomes enthusiast Nick Wright of FS1 broke down why he thinks a perfect season could be on the table for Kansas City next year.
“It's always on the board,” said Wright when asked if a 20-0 Super Bowl season was a possibility for the Chiefs next year (via First Things First on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter). “As long as Mahomes is there and (Andy) Reid is there, it's on the board… they are more likely to go 20-0 than they are to not be in the AFC Title Game, I know that.”
It would be hard to argue at least with Wright's last point, as the Chiefs have indeed represented Kansas City in the AFC Championship in every season that they've had Patrick Mahomes under center. Of course, it's virtually impossible to go undefeated given the wide array of talent around the NFL, but if anyone was going to do it, it would probably be the Chiefs.