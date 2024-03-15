Marquise Brown is now on a new team after signing with the Kansas City Chiefs to a one-year deal worth up to $11 million. As a result, former teammate, Kyler Murray, took the opportunity to troll Brown after leaving the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.
Murray poked fun at Tiki Barber after jokingly saying that Marquise Brown is “dead” to him. Barber said the same thing to Saquon Barkley after he left the New York Giants for the Philadelphia Eagles. So, it appears a trend has officially started.
You’re dead to us @Primetime_jet! Good luck, you’re dead to me. pic.twitter.com/hHOefKYvSK
— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
The good news is, the Cardinals quarterback isn't serious. He's obviously joking, as he quickly shared a funny meme showcasing how much he's going to miss having Hollywood Brown as his teammate.
— Kyler Murray (@K1) March 15, 2024
Marquise Brown quickly responded to Kyler Murray's post. It's kind of cool to see these two joking around with each other despite Brown moving on to the Chiefs. At the very least, the Cardinals still believe they have a franchise quarterback and are continuing to build around him.
“Ima miss you little man.”
The Cardinals currently hold the No. 4 pick overall in the NFL Draft. It's widely speculated that the first three picks will all be quarterback. If that's the case, Marvin Harrison Jr. will be available to Arizona. He's considered as one of, if not, the best wide receiver prospect we've ever seen.
So, although losing Marquise Brown is a blow to the Cardinals' offense, the front office should be able to find a massive upgrade through the NFL Draft. The first round of the Draft takes place on April 25.