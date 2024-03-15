After a successful run at the Superbowl, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are extending their partnership beyond the football field.
The Kansas City Chiefs' dynamic duo is venturing into the restaurant industry once more with a new steakhouse in the city. The establishment is called 1587 Prime, a clever reference to the players' jersey numbers.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce's new restaurant
“Travis and I have enjoyed dining at Noble 33 restaurants in various cities, so it felt natural to bring something unique to our local community here in Kansas City,” Mahomes expressed in a statement via Sabba Rabhar of E! News.
1587 Prime is scheduled to open its doors in early 2025 at Loew's Hotel Kansas. As per the press release, it will boast the largest wine collection in the state and feature multiple private dining rooms, a top-notch chef's kitchen, and an impressive meat display, all while subtly acknowledging Mahomes and Kelce's achievements on the football field.
The upcoming restaurant will occupy almost 10,000 square feet over two levels, and according to Noble 33 founders Tosh Berman and Mikey Tanha, the contemporary steakhouse is committed to delivering an “unparalleled culinary experience.”
Berman, who oversees various successful restaurants under Noble 33, mentioned that Mahomes and Kelce have played a pivotal role in shaping the concept of the restaurant. They have contributed innovative and unique ideas that will be incorporated into the business.
Kansas City Chiefs duo on and off the field
This isn't the first business collaboration between the two teammates. Last August, Mahomes partnered with Kelce to invest in Chicken N Pickle, a restaurant chain known for its distinctive combination of dining and pickleball courts, along with a range of outdoor games.
Additionally, the duo has shown interest in the Formula 1 world by investing in Alpine Racing LTD last year, contributing to the expansion of Formula 1's presence in America.
Kelce and Mahomes are inseparable both on and off the field, and now they’ll have the ideal spot for double dates with Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift!