Trent McDuffie is not surprised by the level of stardom already reached by Kansas City Chiefs rookie WR Rashee Rice.

Rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice and the Kansas City Chiefs are through to the divisional round of the 2024 NFL postseason following their recent home win against the Miami Dolphins in what was one of the coldest playoff games in league history. The cold weather didn't seem to bother Rice too much, as the rookie put together one of his most impressive games of the season en route to the dominant Chiefs victory.

One person who is not at all surprised by the success that Rice has been able to attain in his first season in the NFL is none other than Chiefs quarterback Trent McDuffie, who recently joined The NFL Report to discuss the wide receiver's emergence.

“No doubt. If you look back at training camp, I know we battled for sure multiple times during training camp and he definitely caught a few passes where I was like, ‘woah,' you know?” said McDuffie, via James Palmer of the NFL Network on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “Those aren't easy catches to make, and he was doing it right out of the gate… this team has a lot of guys that are going out here and just working. They ain't gotta say much, they aren't going to come up with excuses. They just put their head down and work, and he's one of those guys.”

Rashee Rice and the Chiefs are now slated to take on their long-time rivals, the Buffalo Bills, in the divisional round this coming Sunday from Buffalo.