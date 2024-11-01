The NFL Draft is a stressful experience for all parties involved but Kansas City Chiefs rookie Xavier Worthy had a weirder experience than most. The speedster recalled his experience on the night he was drafted as “crazy” while looking back on the Indianapolis Colts allegedly hanging up on him during the first round.

“Draft day was crazy,” Worthy said on the Rich Eisen Show. “I got a call at like [pick] 15 or 16. I think it was the Colts who hung up the phone in my face… They said, ‘Hello, this is so-and-so from the Colts' and then just stopped talking. They hung up. I'm positive [it did not disconnect].”

Regardless of what their reasoning for calling and hanging up on Worthy might have been, the Colts ended up selecting defensive end Laiatu Latu out of UCLA with the No. 15 overall pick. Worthy was taken by Kansas City 13 picks later at No. 28. The Chiefs traded up with the Buffalo Bills to make the selection.

Worthy undoubtedly ended up in the right situation, noting that the Chiefs were “exactly” where he wanted to be. However, the draft process would only get worse for him after he had his car stolen in Kansas City shortly after.

Xavier Worthy's 2024 rookie season

Through the first eight weeks of the 2024 season, Xavier Worthy has been one of the best receivers of the incoming rookie class. While mostly due to injuries, Worthy is a clear top option in the Patrick Mahomes-led passing game with 235 receiving yards in his first seven games.

Worthy's yard totals might not be impressive on paper but his five total touchdowns lead the team as they enter the halfway point. As the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL, the Chiefs have scored 28 touchdowns on the year, meaning Worthy has accounted for 18 percent of their total end zone trips thus far.

Despite the team bringing in veteran DeAndre Hopkins, Worthy is clearly a big part of the Chiefs' future plans on offense. His speed is an element the team has missed since Tyreek Hill's unceremonious departure in 2022. Worthy will have at least the next four years to develop chemistry with Mahomes, whose current 10-year contract keeps him in Kansas City through the 2031 season.

Mahomes, Worthy and the Chiefs get their next chance to continue building on their undefeated record at home in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Buccaneers enter the contest on a two-game losing streak, dropping their recent outings to the Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons.