On Sunday evening, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs hit the field from Allegiant Fields in Las Vegas to take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy on the line. The Chiefs got to this point courtesy of a surprisingly dominant road win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship on the road, while San Francisco required an epic come from behind victory against the Detroit Lions in the NFC Championship Game in order to reach the sport's ultimate stage.

To say that Patrick Mahomes has had an illustrious career up to this point would be an understatement. Mahomes has already won two Super Bowls in his first five years at the helm, and even though he was an underdog in the majority of his postseason games so far this year, the Chiefs still had no problem cruising through the AFC side of the playoff bracket en route to the big game.

In fact, so impressive has been Mahomes' playoff resume so far in his career that on Sunday, he set a bit of NFL history in the process with a touchdown pass. After the pass, Mahomes became the quarterback who took the fewest amount of games to reach 40 career playoff touchdown passes, with just 18 games needed to reach the milestone, per Sportsnet Stats on X.

Mahomes passed up Green Bay Packers legend Aaron Rodgers' record of 19 in the process.

To think that Mahomes is still only 28 years of age is quite hard to comprehend.