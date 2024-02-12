Jauan Jennings can do it all.

On Sunday evening, Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers hit the field from Las Vegas to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 58, with the right to hoist this year's Lombardi Trophy on the line. Neither the Chiefs nor the 49ers got off to a blazing start to this one offensively, but McCaffrey and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings produced an epic highlight play toward the end of the first half.

With San Francisco leading 3-0 and the 49ers deep in Kansas City territory, quarterback Brock Purdy backed up and threw the ball backward to Jennings, who then lofted a ball that seemed to hang in the air for an eternity back across the field to McCaffrey, who had a shockingly wide open lane to the end zone to put the 49ers up 9-0, which quickly became 10-0 after the extra point.

Brock Purdy ➡️ Jauan Jennings ➡️ Christian McCaffery for the Super Bowl’s first TOUCHDOWN 🔥

pic.twitter.com/9t1Hj5hGmF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) February 12, 2024

The play was probably an especially feel good moment for McCaffrey, who had cost his team earlier in the game with a backbreaking fumble when the 49ers were driving deep in Chiefs territory on their first possession. The play was also arguably the biggest NFL moment for Jennings, who made a name for himself in college at the University of Tennesse with a game-winning hail mary catch against the Georgia Bulldogs back in 2016.

The play also probably drew back some memories of the Philly Special back in 2018, in which Eagles quarterback Nick Foles hauled in a touchdown pass against the New England Patriots.

Needless to say, it's been an electric start for the Niners.