Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is on the verge of once again making history in the NFL playoffs.

Kelce was a standout performer in the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The veteran tight end hauled in 14 receptions for 98 receiving yards against the Jaguars, as he stepped up for the team in crucial drives throughout the contest. He also moved into a tie with former tight end Rob Gronkowski (1,389 yards) for the third-most receiving yards in playoff history.

Next up for Kelce on this leaderboard is former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman. If Kelce can tally at least 54 receiving yards in Kansas City’s AFC Championship game clash against the Cincinnati Bengals, then he will hold sole possession of second place on the all-time receiving yards in the playoffs list.

Kelce has simply continued to deliver in pivotal games for the Chiefs, which has come as no surprise to Patrick Mahomes.

“Yeah, another guy just steps up,” Mahomes said during his post-game press conference following the playoff win over Jacksonville. “It seems like he (Travis Kelce) gets better and better in the playoffs as you get further and further in there, and you need those types of guys. He did a great job of making some tough, contested catches, and he’s special.

“He’s a special player, one‐of‐a‐kind player who’s one of the main reasons that we’ve been able to be in this position so many times.”

In the big picture, there is a bit of concern regarding Kelce’s status for the AFC title game. He was placed on Kansas City’s final injury report of the week due to a back injury, although he managed to be a full participant in practice on Friday. The eight-time Pro Bowler is listed as questionable against the reigning AFC North champions due to his back ailment.

Kelce has been as reliable as could be with Kansas City this season, featuring in all 18 contests of its campaign so far, including the playoffs. He has also logged an astounding 14 touchdown catches this year, with two of them coming in last week’s victory over the Jaguars.