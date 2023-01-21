With Patrick Mahomes sidelined for multiple drives in the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to an ankle injury, the Kansas City Chiefs needed someone on offense to rise to the occasion for them in this AFC divisional round clash. As he has done countless times before, Travis Kelce delivered for the reigning AFC West champions in dominant fashion.

Kelce capped off the opening half against the Jaguars with 10 receptions and two touchdown catches. On his second touchdown reception of the contest, the veteran tight end hauled in a 1-yard pass from backup quarterback Chad Henne to extend the Chiefs’ lead over Jacksonville to 10 points.

Overall, Kelce has recorded at least 10 catches and two receiving touchdowns in three different playoff games. As noted by NFL Research on Twitter, no other player in league history has tallied such stats in a playoff game more than once.

Kelce’s last such performance came in the Chiefs’ AFC divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills last year when he logged 13 receptions and two touchdowns.

The Chiefs are looking to secure a win over the Jaguars to clinch a spot in next week’s AFC title game. Kansas City is also aiming to reach the Super Bowl for the third time in the Patrick Mahomes era.