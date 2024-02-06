Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and 49ers will be available on Paramount+. Here's how to watch the game on the streaming platform.

In the age of streaming, important sporting events being viewable on non-traditional platforms is becoming more of a regularity. While streaming is a new concept to some, it only makes watching games more convenient, and that will be the case for Super Bowl LVIII. The championship game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will be available on a number of different broadcasts, but we are going to explain how you can watch it on Paramount+.

When and where is Super Bowl LVIII?

The 58th edition of the Super Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be the first time that the Las Vegas Raiders' new stadium serves as host for the championship game. Kickoff for the game will be on Sunday, Feb. 11, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

How to watch 49ers vs. Chiefs with Paramount+

While CBS, Nickelodeon, and fuboTV are all options for watching the Super Bowl, many fans will want to catch the action on Paramount+. The streaming service only costs $11.99 a month when you sign up with the SHOWTIME plan, but you can also try it out with a free trial by clicking the link below. Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be calling the game, and Tracy Wolfson and Evan Washburn will report from the sideline.

Tickets for the Super Bowl are expensive, but there are also plenty of other extracurriculars associated with the championship weekend. There will be a number of events to watch before the big game, and of course, the Super Bowl itself will feature the halftime show, one of the biggest musical performances in the world. This year, Usher will be performing at halftime.

You can watch CBS sporting events live on Paramount+ every week. In addition to the NFL, Paramount+ provides coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Big Ten, Serie A, SEC, NWSL, and much more. Streaming is convenient in comparison to traditional broadcasts because you can watch from the comfort of your couch or from the palm of your hand.

Date: Sunday, Feb. 11 | Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Location: Allegiant Stadium — Las Vegas, Nevada

TV channel: CBS | Live stream: Paramount+

Odds: 49ers -2.5 O/U 47.5

49ers storylines

Super Bowl LVIII will be a rematch from Super Bowl LIV. Of course, it is the 49ers who are looking for revenge from that game. There are some pieces still intact from that 2019-20 49ers team, namely, the defense is still stacked with playmakers, but San Francisco is much better prepped to come away with a win this time around.

Two important players on the team who weren't there the first go around are Brock Purdy and Christian McCaffrey. Many have criticized Purdy by calling him a game manager, but all he has done in his time in San Francisco is win. It is not his fault that the team around him is very talented and he takes advantage of that. This was illustrated by the fact that McCaffrey put up an MVP-level season and has established himself as the best running back in football.

Holdovers from the 49ers' last Super Bowl appearance include Fred Warner, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel, and Nick Bosa. The latter two were only rookies last go around, so they are much better players now.

The 49ers are widely regarded as one of the most prestigious teams in the NFL. The team went 4-0 in the Super Bowl in the '80s as they established one of the first great NFL dynasties. The team has since lost their last two Super Bowl appearances, and Kansas City is on their tail when it comes to Super Bowl wins.

Chiefs storylines

The 58th edition of the NFL's championship game will be a true legacy game, as a win for Kansas City would tie them with the 49ers in Lombardi Trophies. Over the last six years, the Chiefs have had one of the best runs of all time. This is their fourth Super Bowl appearance since Patrick Mahomes became the starter, and they are looking to become only the ninth team to win the title in back-to-back seasons.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are still running the show for the Chiefs, but it is the defense that has taken the team to new heights. Defense was long a flaw for Kansas City, but they were second in points against this season, only allowing 17.3 points per game.

Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie were First-Team All-Pros this year, and L'Jarius Sneed showed why he should have been with a great performance in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs have all the talent and all of the experience to win another Super Bowl. If they do, they will officially have a claim for being a dynasty.