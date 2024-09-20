ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kansas City Chiefs are on the road to take on the Atlanta Falcons for Sunday Night Football! This game will continue our NFL odds series as we hand out a Chiefs-Falcons prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Falcons Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -3 (-120)

Moneyline: -174

Atlanta Falcons: +3 (-102)

Moneyline: +146

Over: 43.5 (-110)

Under: 43.5 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Falcons

Time: 8:20 PM ET/5:20 PM PT

TV: NBC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kansas City has started the season off 2-0, and both wins happen to be pretty good. The Bengals may not be as good, but the Ravens are still a good team, despite their record. With that, the Chiefs have just found a way to win both games. Patrick Mahomes is a big reason for that. He is arguably the best quarterback in the NFL and can lead the Chiefs to a win over any team. If Mahomes plays a good game, the Chiefs will win.

Thanks to Mahomes, the Chiefs are sixth in the NFL in scoring. They have put up 26.5 points per game, and that has to continue if they want to beat the Falcons in prime time. One player that has really taken a step forward this season is Rashee Rice. He has become the top target for Mahomes, and he has 12 receptions for 178 yards on the season. Mahomes will need to be strong in the passing game, so Rice will have to have a big game.

Kansas City has played pretty decently on defense. They have allowed 25 points, and 20 points in their two games this season. The Falcons were shut down by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they were pretty quiet against the Philadelphia Eagles for the most part. If the Chiefs can play their bend don't break style of defense against Atlanta, they should be able to win this game.

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

Atlanta is coming off an awesome win against the Eagles. Kirk Cousins led a comeback with less than two minutes to go in the fourth quarter. The offense has to keep up with Kansas City on Sunday night. The good news is the Chiefs do not play great defensively. First off, their pass defense is the second-worst in the NFL. They allow 256.5 pass yards per game, and they have not yet intercepted a pass. Kirk Cousins, along with Darnell Mooney, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts should be able to pick apart this defense.

The Chiefs have also not been great with their run defense. They have allowed 120.5 yards per game on the ground, and 4.8 yards per carry. Kansas City is going to have a lot of trouble trying to stop Bijan Robinson in this game. Robinson has rushed for 165 yards in the two games played, and he should be able to break 100 yards against the Chiefs. If Robinson runs like the Falcons know he can, they will win the game.

Kansas City has not utilized Travis Kelce all that well this season, and it has hurt them. Along with that, Mahomes is making more mistakes than usual. With that in mind, the Falcons should be able to play a decent defensive game against the defending champs. Another thing to take into consideration is the Isiah Pacheco injury. Kansas City will be without their starting running back. With all this in mind, it would not be surprising to see the Falcons come away victorious.

Final Chiefs-Falcons Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a good game. Both teams have good quarterbacks, and I would not be surprised to see a field goal decide this game. I will be taking the Falcons to cover the spread.

Final Chiefs-Falcons Prediction & Pick: Falcons +3 (-102)