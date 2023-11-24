We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kansas City Chiefs head to Las Vegas looking to get back on track when they take on the Raiders who've been fighting in their recent games since the departure of their former head coach. We're here to share our NFL odds series, make a Chiefs-Raiders prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

Kansas City Chiefs (7-3) are now just 1-2 in their last three games scoring 21 points or less in each of those three games. This 2023 Chiefs offense has been uncharacteristic this season and will be looking to get back to their winning ways and putting numbers on the scoreboard when they head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders in a divisional matchup.

Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) have been playing a lot better football ever since former head coach Josh McDaniels got the boot. They have rallied around interim head coach Antonio Pierce and have played great team football. They are now 2-1 under his tutelage and will be looking to get back into the win column after losing a closely contested matchup against the Miami Dolphins on the road last week.

Here are the Chiefs-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Chiefs-Raiders Odds

Kansas City Chiefs: -9.5 (-115)

Las Vegas Raiders: +9.5 (-105)

Over: 43 (-110)

Under: 43 (-110)

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Raiders Week 12

Time: 4:25 PM ET/1:25 PM PT

TV: CBS

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial), NFL Sunday Ticket if out-of-market

Why The Chiefs Could Cover The Spread

In a pivotal AFC West showdown, the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 12, with the Chiefs favored by 8.5 points. Despite the Raiders' recent resurgence, the Chiefs possess several advantages that should propel them to victory and cover the spread.

The Chiefs' offense, led by the dynamic Patrick Mahomes, remains one of the most potent in the NFL. Mahomes, despite a recent dip in performance, still boasts impressive numbers, throwing for 2,619 yards, 19 touchdowns, and nine interceptions this season. His ability to extend plays and create opportunities for his playmakers makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

The Chiefs' receiving corps, featuring Travis Kelce, Rashee Rice, and Skyy Moore, provides Mahomes with a variety of weapons to target. Kelce, the Chiefs' all-time leading receiver, is a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties, while Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore provide speed and big-play potential. The Chiefs' running game, spearheaded by Isiah Pacheco, has also shown improvement, averaging 110.2 yards per game. Pacheco's versatility and ability to catch passes out of the backfield make him a valuable asset to the Chiefs' offense.

The Chiefs' defense, often overshadowed by their offensive prowess, has quietly become a formidable unit. They rank third in the NFL in total defense, allowing just 16.4 points per game. While the Chiefs have been underwhelming in recent performances, this is a get-right game for the Chiefs as long as they come prepared against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread

In a pivotal AFC West showdown, the Las Vegas Raiders will play host to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, with the Chiefs favored by 9.5 points. Despite the Chiefs' status as perennial AFC contenders, the Raiders possess several strengths that could lead to an upset victory and cover the spread.

The Raiders' offense, led by rookie quarterback Aidan O'Connell, has shown signs of life in recent weeks. O'Connell, despite not getting the start job until the new regime took over, has thrown for 946 yards and three touchdowns in three starts. He has shown better decision-making and has connected with his playmakers more consistently as he got more familiar with the offensive playbook.

The Raiders' receiving corps, featuring Davante Adams and Jacobi Meyers, provides O'Connell with a variety of weapons to target. Adams, the reigning NFL receptions leader, is a matchup nightmare for defensive backs, while Meyers provides a safety blanket for O'Connell for short quick passes. The Raiders' running game, spearheaded by Josh Jacobs, has also been productive, averaging 79 yards per game. Jacobs' power and versatility make him a valuable asset to the Raiders' offense.

The Raiders' defense, often overlooked due to their offensive struggles, has quietly made strides this season. They rank 13th in total defense, allowing 20.5 points per game. It will be up to this Raiders defense to get after Patrick Mahomes if they want to score another upset victory on the season.

Final Chiefs-Raiders Prediction & Pick

The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to get back to their winning ways when they head to Las Vegas for an AFC West showdown with the Raiders. While the Raiders have exceeded all expectations in their last three games, all signs point to Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid coming out firing on all cylinders and giving it to the Raiders in a blowout win covering the spread and getting the win.

Final Chiefs-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Kansas City Chiefs -9.5 (-115), Over 43 (-110)