Persona 5 Royal – Chihaya Mifune Confidant Guide

Read ahead for the Persona 5 Royal Fortune Confidant Chihaya Mifune guide. The confidant abilities, available days, and dialogue options can be found below.

Beware for slight spoilers!

Chihaya Mifune Confidant Guide

Chihaya Mifune is the Fortune Confidant in Persona 5 Royal. She is also a romanceable character. Maxing out her Confidant unlocks the fusion of Lakshmi. The player will also receive an item from her near the end of the game which will unlock most of the fortune readings once Chihaya’s Confidant is unlocked in New Game Plus.

Chihaya Mifune Availability

Chihaya’s Confidant can be started as early as June 23rd. Joker must visit her once, then return for a second time then purchase the Holy Stone. Returning a third time will begin a Mementos Request titled “Ending the Boyfriend’s Abuse.” Completing this request allows the Confidant to begin.

Time can be spent with Chihaya on the Nights of Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday. Outside of these times, she is either not at her spot or not available for Confidant progression. If Chihaya is in her spot but not available for Confidant progression, you are still able to get a reading. She is not available on Rainy days. She can be found in the Shinjuku Red Light District.

Note that some events in the game may override this.

She has Hangouts in Jinbocho, Akihabara, and the Skytree.

Chihaya Mifune Confidant Skills

Rank 1 – Luck Reading Temporarily increases the growth rate of a selected social stat.

Rank 2 – N/A

Rank 3 – Money Reading Temporarily increases money earned from battle.

Rank 4 – N/A

Rank 5 – Affinity Reading Deepens your bond with a Confidant of your choice.

Rank 6 – N/A

Rank 7 – Special Fate Reading Provides a preview of all abilities for a Confidant of your choice.

Rank 8 – Fusion Alert Reading Increases the chances of fusion alarms occurring in the Velvet Room.

Rank 9 – N/A

Rank MAX – True Affinity Reading Displays the responses that grant the highest points during Confidant events.



Chihaya Mifune Dialogue Options Guide

The affection points below assume that you have a Persona of the Fortune arcana.

Rank 1

“The sequence of arcana has completely changed! ‘Death’ has moved far off into the future…” Fate is not absolute. 0 Hearts can be changed. 0

“What are you, a scam artist? You made a deal with her boyfriend or something, didn’t you?” I didn’t make any deals. 0 I persuaded him. 0

“You must have taken some sort of extreme measures!” I’m just an ordinary student. 0 I’m not capable of that stuff. 0

“And if another unopposable fate happens to appear… then I’ll test your power.” I’m too busy for that. 0 That sounds annoying. 0 I get nothing out of this. 0

“Please, I beg you… I need to know if fate truly can be changed…” All right, I guess. 0 I suppose you do seem useful. 0

“I suggest you don’t try to get out of it. Or else, who knows what kind of black magic I’ll have to resort to…?” I’ll be there. +3 Such a hassle. 0 You’re pretty extreme… +2



Rank 2

“What can we do to help this woman who is so oppressed by the savagery of a male-dominated work environment?”

Suggest she gives up. Repeats question

Change her boss’s heart. Encourage her. 0

“Incidentally, what would you say if you wanted to encourage her?”

Hrahhh! Repeats question Overturn your fate! 0

Fight the power! Repeats question

“Fate cannot be changed. Fate is absolute… That is how

it must be.” Open your mind to change. +2 You’re so stubborn. 0

it must be.” “So I’m going to get right to my question! You’re currently standing right in front of your house, correct!?” Of course I am. +2 And if I am? 0 Are you stalking me? 0



Rank 3

“How should he move forward?”

Go for the money. Repeats question Follow his heart. 0

Chase a promotion. Repeats question

“Incidentally, what would you say to make him choose his

childhood friend…?” Thieves may steal her away. 0

childhood friend…?” Marriage kills individuality. Repeats question

She’ll be sad if you break it off.

“You know, I never thought it was possible to change destiny… Are you perhaps… a psychic?” I’m not, sorry. 0 Who knows…? 0



Rank 4

“But… I suppose my divine power isn’t completely absolute, huh?” You’re only realizing that now? 0 Do you want to test it again? 0

“How can I become one of those people, -san?” Trust in yourself. +3 Strengthen your will. +2 I don’t know. 0

“It was a small, traditional town deep in the mountains,

populated almost entirely by older people…” Tell me more. 0 That sounds so peaceful. 0

populated almost entirely by older people…” “Although… the chairman would be really mad if he found out.” …The chairman? 0 I’m not sure I follow. 0

“Maybe even mine can be corrected… right? It didn’t work for me before, but perhaps this time…” I think it’ll work. 0 It all depends on you. 0

“But talking to you about everything is helping me feel a little better.” I didn’t do much. +2 I’m glad to hear that. 0 Tell me more about your home. 0



Rank 5

“This way, I can suggest new alternatives instead of leaving them resigned to their fates.” You’re such a hard worker. +3 What about the divine power? 0 You must have lots of free time. +2

“I’d like to return the money they gave me too, but um…” But what? 0 Did you spend it all? 0

“I’m sorry you had to see that…” Who was he? 0 Maiden? 0 Are you in trouble? 0



Rank 6

“I’ve been wondering… why are you so interested in Mifune-kun?” I like fortune-telling. 0 She’s really cool. 0 I’m doing research for school. 0

“Read the futures of those unfortunate

souls who come to us and lead them to salvation with the Holy Stones…” …Maiden of Relief? 0 This has to be a joke. 0

souls who come to us and lead them to salvation with the Holy Stones…” “If you don’t carry your weight as the

Maiden of Relief, you’ll be exactly that… A monster.” This guy’s sketchy. 0 Leave her alone. 0

Maiden of Relief, you’ll be exactly that… A monster.” “You must think I’m weird, huh? All this talk about me being a maiden or a monster…” You’re just Chihaya to me. +3 What’s a Maiden of Relief? 0 Who thinks you’re a monster? 0

“But whenever I face the chairman, I just can’t find the

courage to say what I need to…” Be honest with yourself. +2 No need to strain yourself. 0 We’ll work on it together. 0

courage to say what I need to…”

Rank 7

“…I’m a terrible person, huh?” I don’t think so. +3 You’re not wrong about that. 0 You shouldn’t have tricked them. +2

“I’m done turning a blind eye!” Are you gonna be okay? +2 Be careful. +2 So the Maiden’s taking action. 0



Rank 7.5 (completion of the Mementos Request “Debunking the Psychic!” is required to progress)

“But the deeper I dig, the scarier everything becomes.” How so? 0 What have you found? 0

“I’m the only one who can stop him… right?” Tell me his name. 0 What’s Fukurai’s first name? 0

“Why do you ask…?” I can’t tell you. 0 Don’t worry about it. 0



Rank 8

“The chairman turned himself in! It’s even shown up on the news!” I know. +3 I had no idea. +2

“It’s almost like this curse that’s followed me ever since the villagers called me a monster… has passed.” I’m glad to hear that. +3 That’s some good luck. +3 It’s because you’re strong. +3

“Are you… interested in older women…?” Hell yeah I am. +3 Why do you ask? 0

“But I didn’t. I stood firm. And I think that’s thanks to your influence.” It was all your own will. +2 You give me too much credit. 0 I knew it would happen. 0



Rank 9

“You! Are you the one who did this to our beautiful Maiden!?” You really don’t understand. 0 Listen to what Chihaya’s saying. 0

“All any of us ever wanted was to be happy… to avoid our fates…” Well, fate can be changed. +3 Do you regret what you did? 0 That’s all in the past now. +2

“-san… Why do you come here?” I like having my fortune read. FRIENDSHIP So I can be with you. ROMANCE



Rank 10 (Friendship)

“Particularly when I tell them they can alter their fate!” You seem to be well. +2 You’ve changed. +2

“I haven’t talked to her in years… Maybe I’ll try contacting her sometime.” You should. 0 It’s never too late. 0

“…That’s the fate I’ve chosen for myself!” I support you. +3 You have strong convictions. +3

“*giggle* It finally struck home for me…!” I wonder if you’re right… 0 So what if I am the Trickster? 0 You’re pretty sharp. 0

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anything like it.” It’s not a problem. 0 Are you worried about me? 0 What does it mean? 0

“As the fortune teller who changes fates, I will guide you so you can avoid misfortune!” Thank you, Chihaya. 0 That’s really reassuring. 0



Rank 10 (Romance)